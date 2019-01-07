CES 2019: LG launches 88-inch OLED display with dizzying 8K resolution

What is whopping 88-inch in size and comes with a mind-boggling 8K resolution? The latest OLED screen by LG Display which made its debut at the ongoing CES 2019 in Los Angeles.

At the annual technology show, a lot of interesting tech products are showcased. As its tradition, LG Display took the wraps off its 88-inch 8K OLED display which produces 3.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos Audio, Engadget reported.

In addition to the 88-inch display, the company also showcased a 65-inch 8K OLED display, a variant with 4K OLED with world’s fastest motion picture response time of 3.5ms.

It also introduced a 12.3-inch transparent OLED for potential use in the automobile sector, a concept 27-inch Neo Art display, and 27-inch 4K monitor with 0.11-inch thin bezels, and a 13.3-inch 4K screen for laptops.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 14:36 IST