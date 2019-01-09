CES 2019: Meet Kiki, the AI-powered pet robot that doesn’t shed fur

Like every year, the CES 2019 too witnessed a number of interesting innovations one of them being an AI-powered robot called Kiki.

Kiki looks like Eva from the movie Wall-E and has cat ears. The robot is powered by artificial intelligence, which basically means it learns human behaviour over time to respond to situations.

According to a report by CNET, Kiki is a companionship robot. It features a camera in its nose to help identify the environment and remember people. Once it locks on a face, it can track the person by moving its head, much like a real pet would.

Depending on your body language, the robot is also capable of identifying if you are upset and will cheer you up by singing or dancing.

Even as it is a smart pet, Kiki needs to be fed. Well, almost virtually. When owners are done petting or scratching it, they need to draw common food items, which it recognises through a connected app.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 13:18 IST