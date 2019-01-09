CES 2019: Motorola Moto Z3 is Verizon’s first 5G phone, but you need a Mod for faster network

At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, US carrier Verizon showcased its first 5G smartphone. The catch, however, is that it is not exactly a 5G device, but a 4G device with an option for 5G through a mod.

The Motorola Moto Z3 was originally launched last year in August as a 4G phone with the option of a Moto Mod that can be snapped on to the back of the device to add 5G capability.

According to Cnet, the 5G Moto Mod will make the Moto Z3 Verizon’s first 5G device once the company turns on the newer network service.

5G is the next big technological change and is one of the dominant trends at the CES this year. The next generation of wireless service is expected to boost speed and network responsiveness for enhanced overall user experience.

Moto Z3 Full specifications

Moto Z3 comes with a 6.01-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s dated Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Moto Z3 sports a dual-camera setup featuring two 12-megapixel sensors. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel wide-angle selfie-camera. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

(with inputs from HT correspondent)

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 09:58 IST