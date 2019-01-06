CES 2019: Nissan ’s new AR concept turns windshields into virtual world

Driving cars will never be same with Nissan’s new augmented reality concept that turns your vehicle’s boring windshields into something straight out of a game.

The new AR concept is called Invisible-to-Visible (I2V), and it will project a virtual world in the car’s windshields.

“I2V will support drivers by merging information from sensors outside and inside the vehicle with data from the cloud. This enables the system not only to track the vehicle’s immediate surroundings but also to anticipate what’s ahead – even showing what’s behind a building or around the corner,” Nissan said in its press release.

The technology uses information from sensors and cameras on the vehicle, pairs it with data on the cloud and projects mixed reality world on the windshields. The potential use case is not only to make the lonely ride back home feel a tad better, but also assist the driver with navigation, parking, and traffic.

“The technology maps a 360-degree virtual space around the car to provide information about things like road and intersection status, visibility, signage or nearby pedestrians. It can also monitor the people inside the vehicle by using interior sensors to better anticipate when they may need assistance with finding something or a coffee break to stay alert,” Nissan explains.

The concept of technology will be showcased next week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 15:16 IST