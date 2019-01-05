CES 2019: Nissan’s new invisible-to-visible tech turns windshields into virtual monitors

Driving cars will never be same with Nissan’s new augmented reality concept that turns your vehicle’s boring windshields into something straight out of a game.

The new AR concept, called Invisible-to-Visible or I2V, is a technology that projects a virtual world onto car windshields and windows, Cnet reported.

The technology uses information from sensors and cameras on the vehicle, pairs it with data on the cloud and projects mixed reality world on the windshields. The potential use case is not only to make the lonely ride back home feel a tad better, but also assist the driver with navigation, parking, and traffic.

The concept of technology will be showcased next week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 14:29 IST