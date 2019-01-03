CES 2019 preview: 5G to rollable TVs, here’s what to expect from the world’s biggest tech show

We are just days away from the world’s biggest technology conference, Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. Launch pad for the next generation of everything in the tech space, CES sets the trend for the industry for rest of the year.

This year’s edition of CES is going to be the biggest ever as the new-age technologies such as 5G mobility and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will take the centre stage. You can also expect a range of announcements related to self-driving cars, smart homes, and augmented reality and virtual reality among others.

CES 2019: When, where and how to follow

Just like every year, CES is scheduled to begin on January 8 in Las Vegas, US. The trade show will continue till January 11. Companies are expected to start making announcements a couple of days before the show opens to the public.

Over 4,500 exhibiting companies including developers, suppliers, technology delivery systems are expected to participate in the trade show. The event is said to attract more than 180,000 attendees across 150 countries.

You can follow the show on the company’s official website or through official apps on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

5G but not just phones

Undoubtedly, 5G is going to take the centre stage at the upcoming technology show. Chipset giant Qualcomm last month launched Snapdragon 855 processor with 5G support. The chip is set to power a range of flagship smartphones including OnePlus 7 and Samsung Galaxy S10 this year. We can expect new smartphones with 5G compatibility at the trade show.

Network operators are expected to showcase live 5G demos at the conference. The next-generation of broadband is likely to come to non-smartphone categories such as Internet of Things. LG is reportedly going to launch a range of smart home appliances powered by 5G.

ALSO READ: Here are top 5G smartphones coming in 2019

Rollable and smarter TVs

Rollable TVs are set to become a reality this year. Last year, LG unveiled a 65-inch display that can be rolled like a paper. The OLED display sports 4K resolution.

“The newly-unveiled 65-inch rollable UHD OLED display especially highlights the distinctive technological edges and unlimited potential of OLEDs. It can be rolled up and hidden when not in use, and the small size of the rolled-up screen means that it can be more easily moved and stored, allowing for better space utilization, something existing displays can’t deliver,” LG had explained.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, LG is now planning to commercially launch these foldable TVs this year. CES 2019 could very well be the launch pad for these smart TVs.

Apart from innovative foldable TVs, CES 2019 will also see demos of 8K displays. Perhaps this year 8K displays will be commercially available.

According to reports, Toshiba will launch new OLED TVs with 4K HDR resolution and Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant. Panasonic and Samsung are also likely to introduce next-gen smart TVs.

Smartphones

Phone companies usually hold their new phone launches until Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. But it does not mean CES will not see new phones. According to reports, Sony is going to launch as many as four new smartphones. The company will unveil Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra, and Xperia L3 on January 7.

Sony is also expected to launch a 5G-ready smartphone at the event.

Royole Corporation, the California-based startup, is expected to launch FlexPai for the global market. For the uninitiated, FlexPai is the world’s first commercial foldable phone.

Royole Corporation founder and CEO Bill Liu last year unveiled what is described as the world's first commercial foldable smartphone. (AP)

Powerful chips

AMD recently announced it will showcase its latest generation of Ryzen processors at the conference. According to reports, the company will launch three new chips for entry-level computing devices. AMD may also launch new graphic cards.

After taking a hit from waning cryptomining chips demand, Nvidia is going to shift its focus back on gaming and graphics. The company is likely to launch GeForce RTX Mobility graphic. The new graphic card could make its debut along with a bunch of new PCs as reference hardware.

CES 2019 is also going to be crucial for Intel which is facing an increasing competition from Qualcomm. Rumours are the company is working on a deca-core chipset using 14nm process.

Others

Smart homes were the biggest attraction of CES. This year is going to be no different. From Google to Amazon, we can expect a bunch of new smart home speakers and voice-enabled smart devices at the trade show. Third-party hardware partners are also expected to showcase smart home speakers.

You can also expect more companies to join Apple in launching smarter wearables this year. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reailty are also expected to get their fare share of presence at the conference. This year we can expect VR and Mixed Reality gears to get major display upgrades along with specifications improvement. We can also expect more standalone VR devices this year.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 09:52 IST