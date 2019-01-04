 CES 2019: Samsung launches flexible Space Monitor for modern workspaces
CES 2019: Samsung launches flexible Space Monitor for modern workspaces

Aptly called Space Monitor, the monitor is simple with a flexible neck that lets you clamp it to a desk and it sits against the wall

Jan 04, 2019
Asian News International
Samsung’s Space Monitors are designed for modern workspaces and next generation gaming(Samsung )

At this year’s Consumer Electronic Show (CES), Samsung is geared up to showcase a flexible monitor that is also space saving.

Aptly called Space Monitor, the monitor is simple with a flexible neck that lets you clamp it to a desk and it sits against the wall. When needed, you can simply pull it closer or lower and adjust the angle accordingly, TechCrunch reported.

The Space Monitor is available in two models, one with a 27-inch QHD and a 32-inch version with 4K display that costs $500 (Rs 35,000 approximately)

