CES 2019: Samsung’s new modular micro LED tech pushes limits of traditional TVs

Samsung is taking the micro LED display technology with its unique modular screens. At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, the Korea, Samsung introduced a next-generation modular Micro LED display with 75-inch and 219-inch ‘wall’ screens.

The groundbreaking feature of Samsung’s new Micro LED is that it automatically scales up content regardless the screen and shape of the content. It also optimises the content resolution without compromising the pixel density. The new display tech supports following aspect ratios – 16:9, 21:9 and even unique 32:9.

Samsung’s new micro LED display joins the growing segment of bezel-less screens. There are no borders between modules despite adding multiple screens.

“Thanks to the modular nature of Micro LED, this technology offers flexibility in screen size that allows users to customize it to fit any room or space. By adding Micro LED modules, users can expand their display to any size they desire,” said the company on its website.

“The modular functionality of Micro LED will allow users in the future to create the ultimate display evenat irregular 9×3, 1×7 or 5×1 screen sizes that suits their spatial, aesthetic and functional needs,” it added.

Samsung’s new display tech joins the company’s new monitors lineup aimed at workplaces and gaming enthusiasts.

The company last week unveiled “Space Monitor” that uses minimum space on the desk. These monitors support up to 4K UHD resolution and have slim bezels. The top-end model offers 120Hz refresh rate with a fast 4ms response time.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 11:37 IST