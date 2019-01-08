CES 2019: Samsung launches robots for health care and retail stores
The Bot Care can measure blood pressure and heart rate, detect falls and administer medicinetech Updated: Jan 08, 2019 08:49 IST
Samsung Electronics Co. showed off robots at the CES technology conference in Las Vegas, including one for retail stores and another in the health-care space.
The Bot Care can measure blood pressure and heart rate, detect falls and administer medicine, the South Korean technology giant said. It’s designed for in-home use.
Bot Retail communicates with consumers in stores, while the Bot Air robot detects air quality. Samsung didn’t say when it intends to release the robots or how they would be priced.
Samsung unveils its cute (creepy?) new line of companion AI robots to monitor your health and sleep. #CES19 pic.twitter.com/KoQAgt9kFo— Nick Whigham (@NWWhigham) January 7, 2019
Rival Amazon.com Inc. is working on a home robot, Bloomberg News reported last year, while Apple Inc. has developed health-care offerings via software and hardware on the Apple Watch.
More from CES 2019
Top unconventional products at the international tech show
LG launches 88-inch OLED display with dizzying 8K resolution
First Published: Jan 08, 2019 08:49 IST