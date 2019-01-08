CES 2019 highlights: 8K, rollable TVs finally become a reality

Display technology has always been one of the big attractions at international tech conferences such as CES. Royole Corp’s FlexPai and Samsung late last year revived the buzz around the displays and what it has to offer in the future. The ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Vegas has given us an idea – screens are becoming smarter, flexible and more premium.

Rollable displays

Samsung and Royole Corp may have paved the way for rollable phones, LG has been at the forefront of rollable displays for quite some time. Just last year, it launched 65-inch OLED panel that could be rolled up like a paper. At this year’s CES, LG showcased the 65-inch rollable screen as well. The difference is the rollable screen is now a full-fledged TV and will be commercially available soon.

Called Signature OLED TV R (model 65R9), LG describes its new device as the “gamechanger.” Continuing its focus on machine learning and artificial intelligence, the latest LG TV comes with second generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm. It also comes with Amazon Alexa and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

The Signature OLED TV R, a roll-up television, is presented at the LG press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center during CES 2019 in Las Vegas (AFP)

8K TVs

Tech companies have finally succeeded in crossing the 4K threshold. Samsung introduced a massive 8K 98-inch TV. The company is extending the resolution to 65-, 75-, 82- and 85-inches models. Samsung’s 8K TVs are powered by AI-enabled Quantum processor 8K chip. Just like LG, Samsung will add support for Apple AirPlay 2 support.

Dave Das, Senior Vice President at Samsung Electronics America, unveils the 98-inch QLED 8K at CES 2019 (Samsung)

Sony too joined the 8K bandwagon with Bravia Master Z9G 8K (LCD) and A9G 4K OLED TVs. While Z9G 8K (LCD) will come in large 85-inch and 98-inch models, A9G 4K OLED TVs will be available in smaller 55-, 65-, and 77 inches sizes. LCD panel with 8K resolution is rather interesting as it misses out various advantages that OLEDs bring to the table.

Sony’s 8K TVs come with next-generation image processor X1 Ultimate with 8K X-Reality Pro tech to upscale any content into 8K resolution.

“Additionally, Sony’s unique and evolved Backlight Master Drive technology features a newly developed LED module and control algorithm optimized for 8K. The combination of these technologies brings high resolution and high contrast picture quality images to life in stunning fashion,” Sony explains on its website.

Sony has also added a screen-casting-like ‘Acoustic Multi-Audio’ that makes the sound appear come from the screen.

TCL, which sells BlackBerry phones in select markets, introduced 8K Roku TVs. As the name suggests, these TVs will be powered by Roku’s smart TV technology. TCL’s 8K TVs will launch later this year.

