CES 2020: Alienware showcases ‘Concept UFO’, a Nintendo Switch-like gaming PC

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:39 IST

Alienware is experimenting with a new form factor for gaming laptops. At the ongoing CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Alienware showcased what it calls “Concept UFO”. The design, however, seems very similar to the popular Nintendo Switch, but in a much bigger size.

Alienware’s ‘Concept UFO’ is a complete PC running Windows 10 operating system. The device comes with detachable controllers and even a dock which allows it to be hooked it up to a bigger screen. It can be paired with a mouse and keyboard to be used as regular PCs.

The Concept UFO features a main head unit, which essentially is the primary device. The unit comes with an 8-inch display with 1200p resolution. It also houses the graphic hardware, processor, and battery. The unit can be magnetically attached to two controllers. The device is also bundled with a hub unit which appears to be similar to Joy-Con controller grip, reports The Verge.

As the name implies, Alienware’s new device is just a concept and isn’t ready for the commercial roll-out, for now. The company hasn’t revealed full specifications of the UFO Concept as well.

“We want the world to understand that Dell is an innovative company,” Ray Watkins, Dell consumer product reviews manager told TomsGuide. “We want the world to see that even though we may or may not productize something. We have tons of stuff in the works in the background.”

