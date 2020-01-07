CES 2020: AMD keeps up with the rest, unveils four new GPUs, processors

tech

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:49 IST

It has barely been a day into CES 2020 and we have already seen scores of interesting devices including robots, gaming laptops and gigantic smart TVs, being unveiled at the event. Following suit, AMD unveiled four new GPUs and CPUs for mobile and desktop platforms.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 series

AMD’s newly launched RX 56 series consists of four GPUs. These chipsets have been developed using 7nm process technology and the company says that they can deliver up to 10 percent higher performance on average across popular esports titles versus other chipsets.

-- AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card, which is available in custom designs from AMD board partners, clocks a gaming speed of 1,375MHz. It will be available starting January 21, 2019 for $279 (Rs 20,000 approximately).

-- AMD Radeon RX 5600 graphics card, which is available in pre-configured desktop systems including the new Alienware Aurora gaming PC, will clock a top speed of 1,560MHz.

-- AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU, which clocks a top speed of 1,720MHz, has been designed for gaming for laptops. It will be available in the new Dell G5 15 SE laptop.

-- AMD Radeon RX 5700M GPUs, which clocks a top speed of 1275MHz, will power ‘most advanced high-performance gaming laptop PCs’.

The AMD Radeon RX 5600, RX 5600M and RX 5700M will be available in OEM systems in the first quarter of 2020.

ALSO READ: CES 2020 gadgets in pics: Take a look at the air taxis, toilet paper robots and more

AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors

AMD also announced Ryzen 4000 series of mobile processors, that feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads. The Ryzen 4000 series comprises of seven chipsets. The list includes -- Ryzen 7 4800H, Ryzen 5 4600H, Ryzen 7 4800U, Ryzen 7 4700U, Ryzen 5 4600U, Ryzen 5 4500U, Ryzen 3 4300U.

These chipsets have been built using 7nm process technology and the company says that they offer ‘incredible power efficiency for ultrathin and gaming laptops’.

ALSO READ: CES 2020: Dell and Alienware bring out the big guns in gaming innovations

AMD Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processor

This series consists of two chipsets -- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U and AMD Athlon Silver 3050U.AMD says that Athlon 3000 Series processors are capable of providing ‘modern computing experiences such as Windows Hello and Cortana’ and Full HD streaming.

The Ryzen 4000 series and Athlon 3000 powered devices will be available in laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others in the first quarter of 2020.

3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Processor

AMD also launched Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, which it claims is the world’s first 64-core desktop processor. It offers up to 51% greater performance than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X in 3D Ray Tracing and it will be available globally starting February 7, 2020.