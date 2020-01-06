e-paper
Home / Tech / CES 2020: ASUS ROG announces new gaming monitor with 360Hz refresh rate

CES 2020: ASUS ROG announces new gaming monitor with 360Hz refresh rate

The latest ASUS ROG Swift gaming monitor is said to put out a whopping 50 per cent more frames every second.

tech Updated: Jan 06, 2020 18:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Las Vegas
Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX gaming monitor.
Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX gaming monitor.(Asus)
         

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Monday announced the ROG Swift PG32UQX, the NVIDIA G-SYNC 32-inch gaming monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate at CES 2020.

According to the company, the ROG Swift 360Hz can put out a whopping 50 per cent more frames every second - supplying esports and competitive gamers with the edge they need to win.

The monitor features an advanced G-SYNC ULTIMATE processor with the latest HDR features, the 16:9 display is illuminated by a full-array local dimming backlight with 1152 Mini LED zones that let the PG32UQX display the brightest highlights and darkest blacks of a scene with incredible contrast and minimal haloing.

With NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, the monitor aims to deliver smooth, tear-free gameplay, even when frame rates fall below the PG32UQX’s peak 144Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the company has also unveiled another monitor 24-inch ROG Swift 360Hz gaming monitors.

Both the ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC and ROG Swift PG32UQX displays will be available later this year, with pricing to be announced closer to availability.

