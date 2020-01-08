e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Tech / CES 2020: Audio-Technica unveils true wireless earbuds with ANC

CES 2020: Audio-Technica unveils true wireless earbuds with ANC

The truly wireless earbuds have been launched at $249 and will be available in Spring later this year

tech Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The truly wireless earbuds have been launched at $249 and will be available in Spring later this year
The truly wireless earbuds have been launched at $249 and will be available in Spring later this year(Audio-Technica)
         

One of the best known audio brands in the world, Audio-Technica announced its first truly wireless earbuds at CES 2020. The ATH-ANC300TW costs $249 (Rs 17,800 approx) at launch and this price point is the same as Apple’s AirPod Pro.

Much like Apple’s AirPods, the Audio-Technica 300TW comes with active noise cancellation – Audio-Technica’s own QuietPoint brand of ANC. The headphones feature 5.8 mm drivers with DLC (diamond-like carbon) coated diaphragms to deliver exceptional full-range audio reproduction from a Bluetooth wireless transmission.

The new set of buds will be up for sale in Spring later this year.

Hindustantimes

The ATH-ANC300TW gives you 4.5 hours of playback time, plus an additional 13.5 hours of charge from the included battery case. The headphones use Bluetooth 5 as well as Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus. The latter is a low latency function that Audio-Technica says will make the connection to the earbuds more stable and without disruptions. For audio clarity, the buds will support aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs.

The ATH-ANC300TW headphones have a built-in mic and multifunction buttons for convenient control of music playback, calls, and a quick hear-through function that lets you hear outside noise, such as conversations and announcements, when desired.

The headphones are also compatible with the Audio-Technica Connect app (both in iOS and Android), giving you control of various settings, including three noise-cancelling modes: Airplane, which targets constant low-frequency noise; On-the-Go, which suppresses street noise; and Office/Study, which responds to noise in quiet environments. The truly wireless earbuds also come with a quick-hear function.

Hindustantimes

As far as waterproofing or resistance is concerned, the ATH-ANC300TW are only rated IPX2. So they might be good enough for the gym, but they might not survive heavy rainfall or a swim.

These compact, ergonomic earbuds fit naturally in ears of all sizes and come with four sizes of thin, flexible silicone eartips (XS/S/M/L), plus a pair of Comply foam eartips (M), to further customise the fit.

tags
top news
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech