e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Tech / CES 2020: Bosch unveils smart virtual sun visor with AI for cars

CES 2020: Bosch unveils smart virtual sun visor with AI for cars

Bosch’s Virtual Visor uses algorithms and a camera to analyze what the driver is seeing through its liquid crystal display and darkens the section through which the sunlight is hitting their eye.

tech Updated: Jan 06, 2020 18:42 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Bosch’s virtual sun visor for cars.
Bosch’s virtual sun visor for cars.(Bosch)
         

Bosch Sunday unveiled a virtual visor inspired by LCD televisions which uses AI to block the glare of the sun from a driver’s eyes, a major cause of road accidents.

The Virtual Visor uses algorithms and a camera to analyze what the driver is seeing through its liquid crystal display and darkens the section through which the sunlight is hitting their eyes, the German engineering giant said at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

The rest of the display remains transparent, blocking the sun without obscuring a large section of the driver’s field of vision.

“You could be driving right toward the sun and you would still be able to see adequately,” said Jason Zink, one of the engineers on the project, as the company unveiled the product at the show that hosts around 4,500 exhibitors pitching designs to 175,000 attendees searching for innovations of the future.

Bosch cited studies including one from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicating sun glare is responsible for thousands of accidents each year.

Another study indicated the risk of a car crash is 16 percent higher when the sun is shining brightly.

Bosch said traditional sun visors were inadequate because they blocked a large area from the field of vision to remove glare.

“We discovered early in the development that users adjust their traditional sun visors to always cast a shadow on their own eyes,” said Zink.

Ryan Todd, another Bosch engineer, said he thought of the idea “while driving east to work one morning” and thinking about television sets which control the brightness of LCD technology.

A Bosch spokesman said the company was in “active discussions” on commercializing the new visor but offered no details.

tags
top news
‘No delay’: Delhi cops refute allegations of slow response to JNU violence
‘No delay’: Delhi cops refute allegations of slow response to JNU violence
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
On AAP’s Kejriwal vs ‘Who’ barb, BJP’s Prakash Javdekar responds
On AAP’s Kejriwal vs ‘Who’ barb, BJP’s Prakash Javdekar responds
‘Iron rod, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Iron rod, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
Daimler recalls 744,000 US Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs
Daimler recalls 744,000 US Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
JNU: Minister blames Congress, Left, AAP; Owaisi slams BJP-backed ‘cowards’
JNU: Minister blames Congress, Left, AAP; Owaisi slams BJP-backed ‘cowards’
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech