CES 2020: Colgate, Oral-B unveil smart electric toothbrushes

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 12:18 IST

Oral-B and Colgate unveiled its latest versions of smart toothbrushes at CES 2020. Oral-B iO will automatically adjust brushing pressure while the Colgate Plaqless Pro will detect plaque in real time.

The new smart toothbrushes will not be available for sale now. Colgate Plaqless Pro doesn’t have an availability date as yet but the Oral-B iO will go on sale later this year in August. Prices for both the products haven’t been revealed either but the pricing could be around $200 (Rs 14,500 approx).

Coming to the features, Oral-B iO has a smart display and connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth. The smart pressure sensor on the Oral-B iO is designed to prevent users from brushing too hard. It offers seven brushing moods like daily cleaning, whitening and sensitivity for users. The Oral-B iO also uses AI and 3D teeth tracking which gives users a two-minute guided brushing experience. Users can track this real-time through the Oral-B iO app. The Oral-B iO has a magnetic charger which is said to fully charge the toothbrush in a few hours.

Oral-B ( Business Wire )

As for the Colgate Plaqless Pro, this smart toothbrush uses optic sensor technology to detect plaque buildup in real time. It detects and alerts users about plaque buildup and when the area is clean. The Colgate Plaqless Pro has a light ring which glows up in blue when it detects buildup and a white light to indicate that it has been cleaned. Users can also check their brushing map on the Colgate Connect app for areas where they brushed, missed or if it’s completely clean.