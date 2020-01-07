CES 2020: Dell and Alienware bring out the big guns in gaming innovations

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:38 IST

Alienware launched the first gaming laptop, the Area-51m, in 2002. In 2020, Dell and Alienware came in all guns blazing at CES with some new gaming innovations. They kicked things off with the new redesigned Dell G5 15 SE (Special Edition), the latest product in Dell’s G Series portfolio for new and price-conscious gamers, the Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor and a new software that aids monitor in-game performance.

Dell G5 15 SE

The Dell G5 15 SE is the first Dell G Series laptop to feature 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors (up to 8-cores, 16-threads), paired with the new AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs.

These two AMD chips work seamlessly together using AMD SmartShift technology to optimise performance by automatically and intelligently shifting power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon GPU as needed during gameplay.

It has a “Game Shift” macro key which allows one key quick-launch of game-ready settings for enhanced performance that reduces latency and sharpens images for fast, immersive gaming.

Also, the Alienware Command Center offers a hub for controlling in-game and peripheral lighting settings, integrating nahimic 3D audio to provide a 360 degree sound experience with Audio Recon overlay and providing a central game library that can be easily customized.

The redesigned G5 15 SE features a modern “fighter plane” look wrapped in an iridescent silver finish and metallic accents. Along with a 15.6-inch FHD display panel, the new laptop has an optional blazing 144Hz refresh rate, optional 4-zone RGB keyboard with WASD and an optional 68WHr battery.

Dell is making this new G5 15 SE quite accessible with a starting price of $799.99 (Rs 57,470 approx) available from mid-April this year.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor

For the Alienware fans, there is the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF) in the iconic Legend ID. Dell says that this was built using feedback from their community as well as esports players from Team Liquid.

The new gaming monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate which is “twice as fast as most gaming monitors on the market, coupled with a true 1ms gray-to-gray response time that ensures every pixel is ready for every frame, thanks to the new fast IPS technology”.

It also comes with the AMD FreeSync Premium technology, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and an IPS panel for smooth gaming and great colours.

When combined with a native FHD resolution, the 24.5” monitor delivers better and clearer images. Along with the iconic Legend design, engineers have added new design elements that offer aesthetic and functional appeal, including a thinner, adjustable stand with height-adjustment markers as well as tapered, vertically slim legs that fit neatly under a keyboard.

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor is the “Official Display for Team Liquid” and the official competition monitor for the League of Legends global events. This monitor starts at $499.99 (Rs 35,918 approx) and will be available starting March 11 this year.

Alienware Second Screen

The Alienware Second Screen is a new concept software that allows gamers to view their PC performance stats on their phone. ( Dell )

The Alienware Second Screen is a new concept software that allows gamers to view their PC performance stats on their phone.

Leveraging the underlying technology that powers Dell Mobile Connect, Alienware Second Screen synchronises with Alienware Command Center to present CPU, GPU and RAM diagnostics in real-time on a gamer’s connected phone.

This is a purely an exploratory concept for now.