CES 2020: Google Assistant gets the ability to schedule smart home commands

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:45 IST

CES 2020 is underway. While other companies are busy showing off fancy smart TVs and robots and chipsets, Google is focusing on Google Assistant.

The company has unveiled several interesting and utilitarian features that will be available in the Google Assistant in the Spring this year. And one of the most interesting features is the ability to schedule commands for smart home devices.

It’s common knowledge that users can control smart home devices using the Google Assistant via the Google Home app. Now, Google has added a feature called ‘Scheduled Actions’ to Google Assistant that would allow users to schedule these commands, thereby eliminating the need to make the changes over and over again.

This means that users can now schedule the connected geyser to turn on everyday at 6:30AM or turn on the smart light of their room at 6AM on the weekdays. What’s cool about this feature is that scheduling commands is as simple as controlling these devices in real time using the Google Assistant.

Users can say -- “Hey Google, clean the house at 10AM” -- and Google Assistant will automatically clean the house using the connected smart vacuum cleaner.

Google says that users can control more than 20 new devices, including AC units, air purifiers, bathtubs, coffee makers, vacuum cleaners from their Google Home apps. The company said that it will add support for more devices in the coming year.