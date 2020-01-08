e-paper
Home / Tech / CES 2020: Google Assistant will soon be able to read articles in 42 languages

CES 2020: Google Assistant will soon be able to read articles in 42 languages

Google is also planning to add auto-scrolling and text highlighting capabilities to the Google Assistant.

Jan 08, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google announced a bunch of new features for Google Assistant at CES 2020.
Google announced a bunch of new features for Google Assistant at CES 2020.(Google)
         

Google brought Interpreter mode to Google Assistant last year. This year at CES 2020, Google is taking the linguistic capabilities of its Google Assistant a step further by introducing a feature that would make it easier for the users to browse through websites and news articles.

Google is bringing a new feature to Google Assistant on Android devices that would allow users to make Google Assistant read the text that they are browsing. Users will not only be able to make the company’s virtual assistant read news articles but also blogs and short stories using this feature.

All users need to do is say -- “Hey Google, read it” or “Hey Google, read this page” while viewing an article and Google Assistant will automatically start reading the article.

What’s interesting about this feature is that the content from any of the websites that a user is browsing can be translated into 42 languages supported by the Assistant. “The content can be translated into 42 languages, such as Hindi, German or Spanish,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Apart from adding the feature to read articles in 42 languages, Google is also planning to add auto-scrolling and text highlighting capabilities to the Google Assistant. This would ensure that users know exactly what text is being read to them.

 

It’s worth noting that as of now, Google has only previewed this feature. The company hasn’t revealed a timeline as to when this feature will be available on Android devices.

