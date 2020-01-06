CES 2020: HP Spectre x360 15 laptop comes with built-in Tile tracker, 5G support, and more

tech

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 15:58 IST

CES 2020 is about to begin. Before the tech fest officially begins in Las Vegas on January 7, 2020, Dell has launched upgraded versions of its Spectre, Envy and Elite Dragonfly series laptops. Apart from launching three new laptops, the company has also launched a new monitor and a bunch of new accessories.

First, let’s take a look at the new HP Spectre x360 15 laptop.

HP has made drastic changes to the screen of its Spectre x360 15 laptop. The company has reduced the top and bottom bezels of the laptop by 60%, which has resulted in a smaller overall design. Despite this, the company has managed to pack an OLED display in its new laptop.

The new HP Spectre x360 15 comes with a 15.6-inch OLED display, which offers 4K resolution and a 30% wider color gamut than the previous model. It is powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and it is capable of offering up to 17 hours of battery life.

In addition to that, the new Spectre laptop features what HP is calling its smallest IR camera, a Webcam Kill Switch, a dedicated mute mic button and a fingerprint reader, which is located on the keyboard deck.

Priced at $1,599.99 (Rs 1.15 lakh approximately), the HP Spectre x360 15 will be available for purchase in March via HP.com and Best Buy.

ALSO READ: CES 2020: Colgate, Oral-B unveil smart toothbrushes with AI, 3D teeth tracking

Now, the HP Envy 32 all-in-one.

The HP Envy 32 all-in-one (AIO) is said to be the world’s first PC with HDR600 display and a 6000:1 contrast ratio. It comes with an edge-to-edge glass display that sits on a solid aluminum stand with matte Nightfall Black finish.

It is powered by up to 65W 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 1 TB SSD with dual storage options. For audio, the new laptop has built-in front-firing tweeters and subwoofer speakers by Bang & Olufsen.

The HP Envy 32 AIO is priced at $1,599.99 (Rs 1.15 lakh approximately), which is the same as that of the HP Spectre x360 laptop. It is available in the US via HP.com, Best Buy and Amazon.

Last in line is the HP Elite Dragonfly laptop.

The new HP Elite Dragonfly laptop is the successor to last year’s laptop bearing the same name. This year, the company has added a bunch of new and unique features to the laptop. For starters, it features 5G connectivity. Apart from that, it comes with built-in Tile, which means that if you accidentally end up leaving your laptop somewhere, you can find it using the Tile app.

ALSO READ: CES 2020: Samsung unveils MicroLED, QLED 8K, Lifestyle, smart TVs

Another feature that sets the new Elite Dragonfly laptop apart from the old one is the fact that new laptop has been made using ocean bound plastic material and recycled mechanical parts

In terms of the price and availability, the model with optional Tile integration will be available in the US starting February 2020 via HP.com, while the model with 5G connectivity and 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processor will be available in summer. The company hasn’t revealed the pricing of the two models yet.

And more.

As mentioned before, HP also launched a new monitor and a bunch of new accessories along with the three new laptops. The HP E24d G4 and HP E27d G4 Advanced Docking Monitors are priced at $349 (Rs 25,150 approximately) and $479 (Rs 34,500 approximately) respectively. They will be available for purchase later in January. The company has also launched the HP Renew Sleeve, which will be available in April for $59.99 (Rs 5,000 approximately), HP Renew Series, which is expected to be available in Spring 2020, and HP Spectre Folio Backpack, which will be available in February for $199.99 (Rs 14,400 approximately).