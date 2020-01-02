e-paper
Home / Tech / CES 2020: Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch to launch on January 8

CES 2020: Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch to launch on January 8

Huami will launch two smartwatches at CES 2020. Apart from launching Amazfit Bip S smartwatch, which the company has already confirmed, it will also launch Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch.

tech Updated: Jan 02, 2020 15:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Huami iwill launch Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch at CES 2020
Huami iwill launch Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch at CES 2020(Amazfit)
         

Xiaomi-backed Huami has already confirmed it will launch an Amazfit Bip S smartwatch at CES 2020, which will be held in Las Vegas next week. Amazfit Bip S, however, is not the only smartwatch that Huami will launch at its event. The company will also launch an ‘Amazfit T-Rex’ smartwatch at CES 2020.

The latest information comes via an official poster shared by Huami on Weibo, which states the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch will be launched on January 8, 2020 at CES 2020, which is the second day of the four-day event that will begin on January 7, 2020.

The poster also revealed that the smartwatch will be able to sustain extreme weather conditions ranging between -40 degree Celsius and 70 degree Celsius. In addition to that, the poster also revealed that Huami’s Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch will be able to provide a battery life of up to 240 hours. However, the poster did not reveal if the smartwatch will be launched alongside Amazfit Bip S smartwatch and a pair of truly wireless earbuds, which will also be launched at the event.

Shortly after, leaked images of the Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch appeared online. The images that come as a courtesy of Xiaomi Today reveal that the smartwatch will come with a big and bulky dial and feature a rugged look. The report also revealed that the upcoming smartwatch will have Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, a 390mAh battery and driving resistance certification up to 5ATM.

