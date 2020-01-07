CES 2020: Intel shows off 17-inch foldable laptop ‘Horseshoe Bend’

tech

Foldable phones have become commercial and laptops could soon follow suit. Intel at CES 2020 showed off a concept foldable laptop codenamed “Horseshoe Bend”.

Intel’s foldable laptop opens up to a 17-inch OLED display with thin bezels making it function like a giant tablet. When folded the laptop essentially acts as a dual-screen laptop. As seen in the product video, Intel Horseshoe Bend looks like you’re holding a big textbook especially when you’re scrolling through the laptop.

When in tablet format, the Intel Horseshoe Bend can be used with a compatible keyboard. This detachable keyboard is designed to fit into the device when folded. Intel says that Horshoe Bend can be used in different postures like laptop, all-in-one, lay-flat, canvas and book. There’s also a kickstand to support the laptop when fully opened up. Possibly the most interesting posture is the traditional laptop style where users can make full use of the display which stretches from top to bottom.

The Horseshoe Bend demo unit at CES was running on Windows 10 but Intel says Windows 10X will be better optimised for the foldable laptop, according to The Verge.

Intel Horseshoe Bend will be powered by the company’s upcoming mobile platform “Tiger Lake” which it also unveiled at CES 2020. Tiger Lake processor is built on Intel’s 10nm+ process along with Intel’s new Xe graphics architecture. Intel says the first Tiger Lake devices are expected to ship later this year. As for the Horseshoe Bend, there’s no confirmation on the commercial release of the product.