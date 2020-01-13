e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Tech / CES 2020: Las Vegas dodged a major cyberattack during the tech fest

CES 2020: Las Vegas dodged a major cyberattack during the tech fest

City officials confirmed that its systems were attacked, forcing the local government to take down a number of online services, including its public website.

tech Updated: Jan 13, 2020 08:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Las Vegas
Las Vegas city officials did not specifically mention which systems were affected by the attack during CES 2020.
Las Vegas city officials did not specifically mention which systems were affected by the attack during CES 2020.(REUTERS)
         

The city of Las Vegas escaped a major cyberattack as thousands gathered for the world’s largest tech show -- the CES 2020, the city officials have confirmed.

City officials confirmed that its systems were attacked, forcing the local government to take down a number of online services, including its public website, Tech Radar has recently reported.

The cyberattack was underway when the city was warming up for the official start of the show formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show.

The city tweeted about the attack, but did not specifically mention which systems were affected or how the attack happened.

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, it may have been an email attack.

The attack came as cities across the country suffer from an onslaught of hacks that are usually designed to hold computer systems for ransom. More than 70 state and local governments in the US were attacked last year, according to IT security company Barracuda Networks, says a CNET report.

The CES is an annual event and is the largest show of the year for the tech industry and one of the biggest conferences in the US.

Last year, CES drew more than 175,000 people and 4,400 exhibiting companies.

tags
top news
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Talk to us: Chidambaram proposes Q&A to Modi over citizenship act
Talk to us: Chidambaram proposes Q&A to Modi over citizenship act
Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA
Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA
JNU violence: Police identify masked woman in armed group
JNU violence: Police identify masked woman in armed group
In 7-hour meet at Amit Shah’s home, BJP discusses Delhi poll candidates
In 7-hour meet at Amit Shah’s home, BJP discusses Delhi poll candidates
Haryana’s khap panchayat bans DJ after 10 pm, firing at weddings
Haryana’s khap panchayat bans DJ after 10 pm, firing at weddings
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
‘Diaper and 5-day Tests should be changed only when finished’: Sehwag
‘Diaper and 5-day Tests should be changed only when finished’: Sehwag
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech