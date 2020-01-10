e-paper
Home / Tech / CES 2020: Look ma, no speakers! Sennheiser reveals new speakerless audio system for cars

CES 2020: Look ma, no speakers! Sennheiser reveals new speakerless audio system for cars

tech Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Las Vegas
“We are delighted to bring our audio expertise and AMBEO Mobility software into the pioneering Ac2ated Sound system from Continental, calibrating and fine-tuning the sound quality to deliver a completely immersive and natural sound experience that opens new audio perspectives and realities,” Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEO of Sennheiser said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two partners are integrating Sennheiser’s patented AMBEO 3D audio technology with Continental’s Ac2ated Sound system.

Combined with Sennheiser’s AMBEO Mobility, the concept achieves a breathtaking 3D sound reproduction that envelops passengers in a detailed and vivid soundscape.

According to the company, in comparison to the conventional audio systems, Ac2ated sound enables a reduction of weight and space of up to 90 per cent. In this way, the system not only produces the highest audio quality, but is also perfectly suited for electric vehicles, where saving space and weight is a high priority.

The invisible audio technology gives vehicle designers and manufacturers the freedom to do more with an automobile’s interior, as they no longer need to account for large speaker faces taking up valuable space.

With Ac2ated Sound, many components are unnecessary because the surface in the vehicle vibrate just like the speaker diaphragms.

