Home / Tech / CES 2020: Samsung launches a portable SSD T7 with fingerprint scanner

CES 2020: Samsung launches a portable SSD T7 with fingerprint scanner

Samsung has just unveiled a portable Solid State Drive of SSD - the SSD T7 Touch that comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner for security at CES 2020.

tech Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung has just unveiled a portable Solid State Drive of SSD - the SSD T7 Touch that comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner for security at CES 2020.
Samsung has just unveiled a portable Solid State Drive of SSD - the SSD T7 Touch that comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner for security at CES 2020. (Samsung)
         

Samsung has just unveiled a portable Solid State Drive of SSD - the SSD T7 Touch that comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner for security at CES 2020.

“Consumers who are constantly on the go between work, play and passion projects want to be able to securely carry their content with them. Now their data is secure thanks to the fingerprint recognition functionality incorporated into the product, which delivers industry-leading transfer speeds in a compact form factor,” said Dr Mike Mang, Vice President of Brand Product Biz Team, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics in a statement.

According to Samsung, SSD T7 Touch comes with a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s. The new T7 is roughly twice as fast as the older T5 and up to 9.5 times faster than an external HDD (Hard Disk Drive).

Samsung also said that the device can reach its “maximum speed when used with the NVMe interface”. The SSD T7 comes with a Motion LED that lets users determine the status of the device with a quick glance.

The SSD T7 Touch comes in two colours - black and silver. It is offered in three sizes - 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. so users can pick and choose one according to their needs. Designed for both professional and casual users, the T7 Touch can store a large numbers of pictures, games or 4K/8K videos whether on a PC, tablet, smartphone or game console.

The drive comes with a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a USB Type-C-to-A cable. And it is compatible with Windows, Mac and Android operating systems. Also, it weighs only 58 grams.

The T7 Touch includes a three-year limited warranty with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of $129.99 (Rs 9,293 approx) for the 500GB, $229.99 (Rs 16,442 approx) for the 1TB and $399.99 (Rs 28,596) for the 2TB.

The T7 Touch is available starting this month in over 30 countries worldwide. Following the release of the T7 Touch, the Portable SSD T7 is expected to be launched in the second quarter.

