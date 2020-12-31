CES 2020: Samsung set to unveil a truly bezel-less smart TV in Las Vegas

tech

CES 2020 is just a week away and we have already started witnessing glimpses of what we could see in Las Vegas next week. Samsung, for one, will showcase some of its coolest and most innovative products at the event. Now, the company is reportedly adding one more product to that list -- a bezel-less TV.

According to a report by The Elec, Samsung will unveil a truly bezel-less TV in Las Vegas next week. The company will reportedly weld the main body more closely with the display in its TVs, that feature a screen size of 65-inches and above, which in turn would create a bezel-less effect. Samsung is expected to start the mass production of its bezel-less TV in February 2020.

Bezel-less TV have become relatively common in the past year. However, most of these TVs come with very thin bezels. However, Samsung’s upcoming TV is expected to take a leap forward and eliminate bezels completely. A developer working closely with the project told the publication that unlike other TVs that claim to have zero bezels, “this product really doesn’t have a bezel”. The developer also said that Samsung is the first company to realise such an ‘extreme design’.

Tune in on January 6 @ 6:30PM PT/9:30PM ET to watch the Samsung #CES2020 keynote live #AgeofExperience #SamsungCES2020 pic.twitter.com/GqoA7NwInH — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) December 31, 2019

Samsung hasn’t confirmed its plans of launching a bezel-less TV at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show yet. However, the company did post a cryptic tweet about “Age of Experience”. The electronics giant also invited people to join it at the keynote on January 6, 2020 in Las Vegas.

What ‘Age of Experience’ means remains a mystery for now. We don’t know if the company would indeed launch a bezel-less TV next week. But even if does, it’s safe to say that not everyone will be able to purchase it owing to a hefty price tag. For now, we will keep our fingers crossed.

Apart from this, Samsung will also launch a bunch of new products from its C-Lab Inside Program at the event. The list of devices that the company will launch includes -- Becon, piBo, Hyler, SelfieType and SunnySide