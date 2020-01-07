CES 2020: Samsung shows off ball-shaped ‘Ballie’ robot, new gaming monitor lineup

tech

Samsung is making its presence felt at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with a host of new products across categories. The company on Monday showcased a new robot called ‘Ballie’ and a new gaming monitor lineup.

Ballie

One of the quirkiest technologies that Samsung showed off at CES 2020 is a robot butler. Ballie is a ball-shaped artificial intelligence (AI)-powered rolling robot that helps users around their house.

The video shared by the company shows the extent of Ballie’s capabilities, which includes opening the smart curtains at a pre-defined time, activating a robotic vacuum cleaner to clean up the house when a user’s dog has made a mess of things.

It can also change the orientation of The Seros, the smart TV that Samsung launched earlier this week, and sending a user a footage of their home’s security camera on their smartphone, among other things.

Odyssey Gaming Monitor lineup

The company also unveiled the new Odyssey gaming monitor lineup at the event. The new gaming monitor lineup consists of G9 and G7 curved QLED gaming monitors. While G7 is available in 32-inch and 27-inch screen variants, G9 is available in 32-inch and 27-inch screen variants.

Samsung says that G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition display with a resolution of 5120×1440 pixels, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It features Quantum dot technology combined with a HDR1000 VA panel are capable of reproducing images in vivid detail.

The only difference between G9 and G7, besides the screen size, is that of resolution and peak brightness. G7 comes with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and it offers a peak brightness of 600 cd/m2. G9, on the other hand, offers a peak brightness of 1,000 cd/m2.

Samsung hasn’t unveiled the price and availability of these devices yet.

In addition to these, Samsung also showcased a new Family Hub smart fridge and HeartWise virtual cardiac rehab programme at the event.

GEMS

Samsung also showcased its GEMS (Gait Enhancing & Motivating System) technology at the event. GEMS is an assistive device that can help people who have difficulties in walking to walk and even climb up a flight of stairs.

At the event, the company also demonstrated how GEMS can be used in association with AR glasses to work out with a virtual personal trainer.