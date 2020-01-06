CES 2020: Samsung unveils MicroLED, QLED 8K, Lifestyle, smart TVs

tech

CES 2020 is right around the corner. Ahead of the annual tech fest, Samsung has given us a glimpse of the plans that it has for its home entertainment system. The company has launched three new smart TV lineups that it will be shipping in 2020.

These smart TVs look drop-dead gorgeous but they also give users the luxury to place them in whichever orientation they like. Simply said, if you have gotten bored of placing your smart TV horizontally, Samsung’s new lineup allows you to place your smart TVs vertically. in a way that is similar to the way we use our smartphones.

First let’s talk about Samsung’s MicroLED smart TV lineup.

Samsung launched its first ever MicroLED smart TV lineup, dubbed as The Wall, back at CES 2018. At the time, the company had introduced its smart TVs in 146-inch screen variant. Last year, it expanded the lineup to offer 75, 219 and 292 inch screen sizes. This year, Samsung has made some additions to its microLED TV lineup. The company now offers 75, 88, 93 and 110 screen variants as well.

In addition to that, the company has also introduced 88 and 150 inch screen variants of MicroLED smart TV series. The company says that these smart TVs come with an ultra-slim infinity design, which removes bezels from all four sides of the smart TV allowing it to blend in any surrounding easily.

These new MicroLED smart TVs deliver a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and they come with “upscaling abilities based on deep learning”, which allows them to deliver the highest-quality content, regardless of the source.

If you are not sure what the MicroLED TVs are, here’s a brief. The MicroLED smart TVs use micrometre-sized LED modules as individual pixels, which enables them to deliver high quality image. The image quality offered by the MicroLED smart TVs is far superior than that offered by the conventional LCD TVs.

Next in line is the 8K QLED smart TVs.

Apart from updating its MicroLED smart TV lineup, Samsung has also launched a brand new QLED smart TV with an 8K resolution. The newly launched smart TV, which features a model number of Q950TS QLED 8K TV, comes with an ultra-thin form factor and it offers 8K picture quality with surround-sound audio.

The newly launched Q950TS smart TV comes with what Samsung calls the ‘Infinity Screen’. It produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99% which gives a bezel-less appeal. This is the bezel-less or zero bezel smart TV that was making rounds on the social media last week.

It is powered by a AI Quantum Processor 8K, which can automatically upscale non-8K content to true-to-life 8K resolution. It comes with an Adaptive Picture feature, which optimize the screen in a way that ensures that the screen maintains a clear picture even in bright rooms. Additionally, there is support for HDR 10+ technology and Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier for premium quality sound .

Samsung said that it was working with companies like YouTube for creating pathways for streaming native 8K content.

Lastly, the company unveiled ‘The Seros’ as a part of its lifestyle smart TV lineup

Samsung had first unveiled The Seros in Korea last year. This year, the company is expanding the availability of this smart TV to global markets this year.

Seros, which means ‘vertical’ in Korean, works in a way that is similar to our smartphones and tablets in terms of orientation. This means that you can not only use this smart TV in the conventional horizontal orientation but also in the vertical orientation. “The Sero’s display orientation technology connects seamlessly with users’ mobile devices to smoothly and naturally display content in traditional horizontal formats, as well as vertical formats designed for mobile consumption,” the company wrote in its press release.

Samsung hasn’t shared the price and availability of its new smart TV lineup yet. That said, all these devices will be displayed at CES 2020 in Las Vegas tomorrow.