CES 2020: Say hello to the Skagen Falster 3 with Snapdragon 2100

CES 2020: Say hello to the Skagen Falster 3 with Snapdragon 2100

The Falster 3 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 3100 SoC inside and besides the usual lot of things a smartwatch can do, the Skaen Falster 3 will let you take phone calls as well, it comes with a speaker.

tech Updated: Jan 09, 2020 19:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Falster 3 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 3100 SoC inside and besides the usual lot of things a smartwatch can do, the Skaen Falster 3 will let you take phone calls as well, it comes with a speaker.
The Falster 3 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 3100 SoC inside and besides the usual lot of things a smartwatch can do, the Skaen Falster 3 will let you take phone calls as well, it comes with a speaker.(Skagen)
         

Skagen, a subsidiary of Fossil, launched the successor to the popular Skagen Falster 2, the Skagen Falster 3 at CES 2020. Like the older iteration the Falster 3 is also powered by Google’s WEAR OS.

The Falster 3 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 2100 SoC inside and besides the usual lot of things a smartwatch can do, the Skaen Falster 3 will let you take phone calls as well, it comes with a speaker.

Quite similar to other smartwatch designs like the Apple Watch and Samsung’s Gear lineup, you get a rotating crown on one side of the Falster 3 and in addition to that you also get two push buttons on either side of the crown. This design language is something you have spotted on the Fossil smartwatches as well so it will all look rather familiar.

Hindustantimes

Besides that, you get 1GB RAM inside the smartwatch and it comes with 8GB of internal storage. As for the display, you have a 42mm dial which houses a 1.3-inch OLED display. The company claims that the smartwatch is swim-proof for 30 metres and comes with NFC and GPS functionality.

Skagen has a whole host of variations for the watch strap options – you get leather, metal mesh or silicone mesh and in a whole bunch of colours, you can check them all out here.

You can pick up a Skagen Falster 3 right now for $295 (Rs 21,000 approx).

