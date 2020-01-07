CES 2020: Sony unveils PS5 logo, confirms holiday 2020 release

tech

Sony unveiled the logo for its next generation gaming console at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Sony also confirmed the commercial release of PlayStation 5 and revealed key specifications of the gaming console, most of which were already known.

The logo reveal is the first visual confirmation for the PS5 although a look at the hardware was highly expected. Sony’s rival Microsoft took the wraps off its Xbox Series X at the Game Awards last month. Sony also confirmed the holiday 2020 release for PS5 which is also the same for the Xbox Series X.

In terms of specifications, Sony PS5 will support 3D audio sound and ultra HD blu-ray graphics, haptics/adaptive triggers and ultra-high SSD. The gaming console will also be capable of hardware-based ray tracing for life-like graphics. These details were already revealed for the PS5 last year.

PS5 will be powered by AMD’s third-generation Ryzen line octa-core CPU built on 7nm Zen 2 process. The console will use custom GPU based on AMD’s Radeon Navi. PS5 will also have a custom unit for 3D audio which will produce immersive sound while gaming directly through TV speakers and virtual surround sound. Headphones will further elevate the audio experience on the PS5.

Sony’s CES 2020 press conference didn’t reveal much about the PS5 other than already known details. The company instead put a new electric car in the limelight. Sony’s VISION-S concept car is equipped with 33 sensors including CMOS image sensors and ToF sensors. These sensors are placed in the car to detect and identify people and objects in and around the car. Sony VISION-S also offers immersive audio, panaromic screens with interactive user interface. This is only a prototype and there’s no word on mass production of Sony’s concept car.