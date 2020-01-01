e-paper
Home / Tech / CES 2020: This is what Samsung’s bezel-less smart TV could look like

CES 2020: This is what Samsung’s bezel-less smart TV could look like

Samsung is expected to unveil a bezel-less smart TV at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week. This smart TV is likely to sport 8K resolution.

tech Updated: Jan 01, 2020 13:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung to launch a bezel-less smart TV at CES 2020
Samsung to launch a bezel-less smart TV at CES 2020
         

CES 2020 is right around the corner and Samsung has already disclosed its plan for the upcoming tech fest. The company, apart from launching devices from its C-Lab Inside Program, is also slated to launch a bezel-less smart TV at the event. Now, a new report has given us the first glimpse of what the upcoming bezel-less smart TV would look like.

German website 4KFilme has shared, what it claims are, the first image renders of Samsung’s bezel-less smart TV. The images show that Samsung’s upcoming bezel-less smart TV, or what some reports are claiming to be the ‘zero-bezel’ smart TV, in all its glory. Though website doesn’t reveal much about the device, the images tell us that the company’s bezel-less smart TV will have such narrow bezels that they seem non-existent.

In addition to this, the website says that Samsung’s bezel-less smart TV, which would be unveiled in Las Vegas next week, would come with 8K resolution and feature the model number Q900T or Q950T.

Samsung would place the screen of its zero-bezel smart TV more closer to the main body
Samsung would place the screen of its zero-bezel smart TV more closer to the main body

This report is consistent with a report by The Elec, earlier this week, which said that Samsung would place the screen of its zero-bezel smart TV more closer to the main body, which in turn would help the smart TV achieve a bezel-less look. The report also stated that Samsung these smart TVs would be available in 65-inch or higher screen variants and that the company would start the mass production of these smart TVs in February this year.

There is no word on the pricing and availability yet. So for now, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed and wait for Samsung’s keynote on January 6, 2020 at CES 2020 next week.

