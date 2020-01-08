e-paper
Home / Tech / CES 2020: Western Digital showcases superfast 8TB portable SSD

CES 2020: Western Digital showcases superfast 8TB portable SSD

Western Digital’s 8TB portable SSD comes with a SuperSpeed USB 20GB support.

tech Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Las Vegas
)Western Digital unveiled a new SSD with no word on availability as yet.(Western Digital(Representative image)
         

As consumers generate more content and data storage becomes the key, storage solutions major Western Digital has showcased world’s highest capacity and portable 8TB SSD prototype with a SuperSpeed USB 20GB support.

SanDisk, which Western Digital operates, demonstrated the 8TB SSD prototype at the ongoing ‘CES 2020’ trade show on Tuesday.

“Consumers are generating more content than ever and require more advanced solutions to help them capture, access, share and manage it all.

“Our top priority is to empower people by giving them complete control of their content, so they have peace of mind that it’s reliably stored and at their fingertips when and where they need it,” said David Ellis, vice president, product marketing, Western Digital.

The company also unveiled the 1TB SanDisk dual connector drive that works with the latest USB Type-C smartphones and laptops.

Called “Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C,” the all-metal, high-capacity drive allows consumers to capture more photos and videos, and easily transfer content between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets and laptops and USB Type-A computers.

Expected to be available later this calendar quarter, the drive offers massive space in a tiny form factor so that consumers have extra storage for content.

The company also showcased industry-first gaming SSDs -- WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSDs with SuperSpeed USB 20GB interface - to allow PC and console gamers to drive their game and play without limits.

It also demonstrated ‘ibi’, a SanDisk brand device for photos and videos.

“ibi is a smart photo management device from SanDisk that offers consumers local storage that works like a personal cloud for photos and videos,” said the company.

--IANS

na/

