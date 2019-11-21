Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm

tech

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:28 IST

Popular tea store chain Chaayos is drawing flak over its facial recognition system set up at its outlets. The system, which is said to be aimed at replacing the OTP process, involves customers checking in using facial recognition.

According to a MediaNama report, the facial recognition interface doesn’t provide terms and conditions before using customers’ face data as well as there is no option to “opt-out” either. Some have expressed concerns over the use of the technology and how it could be misused.

Chaayos has now elaborated its terms on facial recognition on its website.

“You understand that the face authentication module on the permitted mobile device is provided by the third party, and we make no representation or warranty as to security of the face authentication function of any permitted mobile device and whether it works in the way that the third-party of device represents. If there is any loss arising from recognition, comparison, and verification problems for a certain type of mobile device, you need to negotiate with the manufacturer of the mobile device, and it has nothing to do with the bank.”

Another terms on face recognition read: “Unless a law prohibits us from excluding or limiting our liability, we are not liable for any loss you incur in connection with the use or attempted use of the Chaayos Face Login service, or your instructions, or any unauthorised transactions through or in connection with the Chaayos Face Login service.”

. @Chaayos doing facial recognition instead of OTP. I took this video today.https://t.co/ecgOf56F2P



Issues:

1. No terms&conditions displayed

2. Consent isn't real when there's no opt out option

3. We don't know if chaayos will sell this data/gives itself the right to



More 👇 — Nikhil Pahwa , https://mstdn.social/@nixxin (@nixxin) November 20, 2019

Love your chai @Chaayos, but bring back the phone number authentication.



Facial recognition is eerie & disturbing & should be opt-in.



The cashier at SDA refused to let me use my existing @Chaayos wallet balance unless I register my face. #chaiSurvelliance #dystopian — Ankit (@ankitmalik) November 16, 2019

The fact that Chaayos is making use of FRT without a proper notice and devoid of an opt-out goes against basic data protection principles. We urge govts. And companies to not use facial recognition technology, more so when India is still deliberating on a data protection law. — sflc.in (@SFLCin) November 21, 2019

Chaayos reportedly started implementing facial recognition technology earlier this month. The company said its technology “recognises customer’s face with 99.9% effectiveness” and once identified helps you repeat last order and make quick digital payment.”

We’ve reached out to Chaayos for more details on the issue.

The latest privacy debate comes amid growing concerns over the usage of facial recognition technology among many other privacy concerns. Earlier this year, Google was reported to be paying $5 to people collect their face data. The company, however, last year announced that it did not intend to sell facial recognition technology.

“Like many technologies with multiple uses, facial recognition merits careful consideration to ensure its use is aligned with our principles and values, and avoids abuse and harmful outcomes,” Kent Walker, Senior Vice President of Global Affairs at Google, said in a blog post last year.

The likes of Microsoft and IBM have also called for regulating the facial recognition technology. IBM earlier this month stressed that the authorities need to regulate the technology instead of imposing a ban. In a white paper posted on its website, IBM urged policymakers should understand that “not all technology lumped under the umbrella of ‘facial recognition’ is the same.”