Check air pollution level in your area with these apps

tech

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:35 IST

Air pollution in Delhi has gone beyond peak levels in the past few days. Residents across Delhi-NCR have been sharing their plight on how high levels of pollution have created thick blankets of smog.

Air pollution continues to remain severe across every part of Delhi-NCR. The AQI (Air Quality Index) in Delhi has been touching an all time high as various factors add to the increasing pollution. To stay up to date with the AQI levels in different parts of the city here’s a list of apps users can download and install.

Air Quality | Air Visual

Air Quality app provides historical, real-time and forecast air pollution data. Users can get an updated list of air pollution forecast for the entire week. This app also shows the weather forecast and information like temperature and humidity. Users can also track live monitoring of key air pollutants, health risks for sensitive conditions and more.

Download Air Quality | Air Visual: Android, iOS.

Air Quality Index BreezoMeter

Air Quality Index BreezoMeter app provides real-time air quality information at street, block and country levels. It also offers notifications for changes in outdoor air quality for different locations which users can select from the app. In addition to this, it also gives fire alerts and daily weather forecast.

Download Air Quality Index BreezoMeter: Android, iOS.

Air Quality app by Plume Labs. ( Air Quality by Plume Labs )

Air Quality by Plume Labs

Air Quality by Plume Labs app works like other air quality apps by giving updated information of your city. The app also has fun animations like ‘AIRPOCALYPSE’ for when the air quality is very severe. Users can get 24-hour forecast of how the air quality will increase or decrease hour by hour. The app also gives recommendations on when users should go out depending on the pollution levels.

Download Air Quality by Plume Labs: Android, iOS

Air Quality: Real time AQI

Air Quality: Real time AQI provides overall AQI data, PM2.5 and PM10 information every hour. The app also comes with a widget which users can add to their phone’s homescreen. This app shows air quality data in over 60 countries including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam.

Download Air Quality: Real time AQI: Android