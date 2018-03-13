Chennai tops average broadband speeds in India: Ookla report

Ookla in February conducted a speed test in India calculating average broadband internet speeds across every state and Union Territory in India. Chennai topped the chart with over 32.67 Mbps while Mizoram came last with the lowest speed of 3.62 Mbps.

On a broader scale, cities in the southern part of the country averaged better when it came to fixed broadband speeds, according to the Ookla report. South India occupies four of the five top spots on the list of states and union territories with the fastest broadband download speeds in India, and North India holds four of the top 10.

Besides Chennai, fixed broadband speeds of some other metros like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam also scored higher than the country’s average.

Among states, Karnataka topped the list, with a mean download speed of 28.46 Mbps in February which is 37.4% faster than the rest of the country.

Broadband speeds in major Indian cities. (Ookla)

“Tamil Nadu is a close second at 27.94 Mbps. Mizoram is the slowest with a mean download speed of 3.62 Mbps in February, which is 82.5% slower than the rest of the country,” the Ookla report said.

Bengaluru reported average speeds of 27.2 Mbps while Delhi ranked 5th with average speeds of 18.16 Mbps.

Mumbai ranked lowest among the four big metros with an overall ranking of 8, with fixed broadband speeds averaging 12.06 Mbps.

“As of February, India ranked 67th in the world in terms of download speed over fixed broadband based on the ‘Speedtest Global Index’, with an average speed of 20.72 Mbps. The ranking is an improvement from January, when the country had come in on the 65th position,” the report noted.

Patna is by far the slowest city compared to the rest of the country, with speeds averaging 62.4% slower than the country’s average.

Besides Patna, download speeds in Kanpur, Lucknow, Pune and Nagpur are significantly lower than that of their respective states.