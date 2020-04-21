China’s Chuwi unveils LarkBox, touted as the world’s smallest 4K mini PC

tech

China-based Chuwi has released what’s being dubbed as the world’s smallest 4K mini PC. Called LarkBox, it measures 61x61x43mm and has 160CC volume.

LarkBox runs on Intel 8th gen quad-core N4100 Cerelon processor. The processor is coupled with 6GB LPDDR4 RAM along with 128GB ROM. The device also features an “ultra-silence cooling fan.”

LarkBox features multiple ports for connectivity. It has two USB-A ports, USB Type-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac connectivity. For better visual performance, LarkBox gives UHD Graphics 600 for 4K video output.

The company hasn’t revealed when the device will be available globally. According to TechRadar, the LarkBox could cost around $250 (Rs 19,200 approximately).

LarkBox joins a long list of compact portable PCs that are available in the market. Some of the popular ones are HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation and Intel NUC Kit NUC6CAYS. Enthusiasts can also consider Raspberry Pi. Intel also offers Compute Stick featuring 1.4GHz Atom quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and Windows 10.

That said, Chuwi has a big lineup of mini PCs. The company offers AeroBox, HeroBox, GT Box, Gbox Pro, HiGame and more.