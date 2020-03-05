e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / China’s Coronavirus detection app is sharing data with police: Report

China’s Coronavirus detection app is sharing data with police: Report

The constant sharing of data makes it easier for authorities to keep a track on day-to-day movement of the people who are affected.

tech Updated: Mar 05, 2020 16:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The app is powered by Alibaba’s popular payment app Alipay.
The app is powered by Alibaba’s popular payment app Alipay.(REUTERS)
         

With more than 95,000 confirmed cases so far, Coronavirus is creating havoc around the world. The outbreak was first reported in China. Since then the Chinese government has taken a number of steps to track infected people and contain the virus outbreak. Among many measures being undertaken by government is an app that was rolled out in China last month for people to test if they have been in ‘close contact’ with those exposed to the virus.

According to a report published in the New York Times, the app called The Alipay Health Code, assigns colour codes to users. There are three colour codes in the app – red, yellow and green. While green offers unrestricted movement to a person, yellow denotes a seven-day quarantine, while red indicates a 14-days long quarantine.

The report further states that the app uses big data to find out if a person is at a risk to spread the virus and then it goes on to share data with the police. However, this process isn’t direct. The app reportedly sends the users’ location, city, and an identifying code number to a server that apparently belongs to the authorities. This data is shared with the server every time someone scans the code.

ALSO READ: Apple temporarily closes retail store in Italy due to Coronavirus outbreak

The constant sharing of data makes it easier for authorities to keep a track on day-to-day movement of the people who are affected.

While neither the company nor Chinese officials have explained how the system classifies people, assigning colour codes has caused a lot of worry among those who are being ordered to isolate themselves.

As far as the app is concerned, it is powered by Alibaba’s popular payment app Alipay. It was first introduced in the eastern city of Hangzhou and it is now being used in more than 200 cities. As per a February 24 news briefing, officials have said that more than 50 million people have signed up for the health codes in Zhejiang, which is almost 90% of the province’s population.

tags
top news
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech