Christmas 2019: How to download, share Stickers on WhatsApp, Hike

tech

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:33 IST

It is that time of the year again! As Santa comes from North Pole with a bag full of gifts, here is a list of ways and platforms through which you can send across greetings through stickers and emojis, designed exclusively for Christmas.

WhatsApp stickers

WhatsApp stickers are not unknown anymore, during each festival the Facebook-owned messaging app comes up with festival specific stickers for its users. This way of sending greetings is not only more colourful and creative, but is also hassle free. What works as a bonus is that there is no dearth of choice when it comes to choosing stickers for Christmas. WhatsApp users using Android devices can download Christmas sticker packs from Google Play Store by typing Christmas “WAStickerApp”

In order to send stickers on WhatsApp, following steps need to be followed

• Open WhatsApp on your device

• Choose a contact or group

• Tap on message box

• Tap on the emoji button

• Select Stickers icon at the bottom of the app screen

• Tap on Plus icon to download new stickers

• Scroll down

• Select Get more stickers

• User will be redirected to Play Store

• Select Christmas-themed stickers

Hike Sticker Chat

Stickers are a major feature of Hike Messenger which is now known as ‘Hike Sticker Chat’. Hike has multiple options for Christmas 2019 stickers on its platforms. The pack of stickers offers a variety ranging from Christmas trees to Santa’s face to the Merry Christmas greeting. The stickers are available in different sizes giving usersoption to choose as per their need.

Twitter

Twitter, which is known for regularly introducing emojis for special occasions, certainly has introduced an emoji for Christmas as well. This time on typing #Christmas a green colour box that looks like a gift shows up with a red colour bow placed on the center after the word ‘Christmas’.