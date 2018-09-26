Chrome 70: Google to let users sign in Gmail without linking Chrome

Breaking away from the worry of having Google websites linked even after logging out on shared devices, the company has announced nifty new features for Chrome 70.

Google announced through a blog post that the way Chrome handles sign-in has been simplified by turning off web-based sign-in with browser-based sign-in. When you sign into any Google website, you will be automatically signed into Chrome with the same account.

This also means, when you sign out directly from Chrome or any other Google website, you are completely signed out of your Google account, saving you the task of manually exiting other websites.

Users can turn on sync data while signing in on Chrome. (Google)

However, Google clarifies that with the seamless sign in process, the Chrome syncing does not get triggered by default. If you want your browsing history, passwords, and bookmarks available on other devices, you will be required to turn on sync on the right panel in the Chrome UI.

Chrome 70 will further delete all cookies when you sign out.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 14:39 IST