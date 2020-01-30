Chrome, Firefox or Edge: How to switch to your choice of search engine

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 10:44 IST

Browsers nowadays mostly come with pre-set default search engines. However, users may not find the pre-set search engine to be one they like and thus may want to change it. Both on Apple systems and laptops/desktops using Windows, you can pick a browser you like and make it your default search engine

Chrome and Firefox are the most popular search engines but there are other options out there as well. Here are ways one can manage, change default search engines on browsers on Windows systems:

Chrome

Click Customise and control Google Chrome button in the top right corner and select Settings in the Chrome browser.

In the new tab that opens, locate the Search section and choose a pre-listed search engine by selecting the arrow next to the box or add a new search engine by selecting the Manage search engines button.

Mozilla Firefox

Select Menu in the upper-right corner of the screen after opening the browser. Select Options followed by Search. Locate Default Search Engine section and select down arrow in the box below it. Choose a new default search engine.

Microsoft Internet Explorer

Click on the Magnifying Glass icon to the right of the search box or icon. Click Manage Search Providers. Choose a new default search engine and click Set as default before pressing Close.

Microsoft Edge

Select More button from the upper-right corner. Select Settings from the drop-down menu followed by View advanced settings from the next window. Look for Search in the address bar option and once there, select the button labeled Change search engine. Choose a default search engine and select Set as default.

Opera

Open Opera browser followed by O button on the upper-left corner of the window. From the drop-down menu that appears, select Settings. A window appears on left and select Browser. In the main window, locate the Search section, and then select the search engine of your choice or add a new search engine by pressing the Manage search engines button.