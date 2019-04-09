Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser rolls out for Windows 10 users

Microsoft last year embraced Google’s open-source engine Chromium for its Edge browser. The shift also marks end of Microsoft’s EdgeHTML platform. Now, Microsoft has released the first version of Edge browser based on Chromium for Windows 10 users. The revamped browser will soon be available on Windows 8.1, Windows 8 and macOS platforms.

Just like Google’s Chrome, Microsoft has released two variants of its Edge browser. While the one available on dev channel will receive weekly updates, the Canary variant will get updates daily. The company also plans to launch a new version on Beta Channel which will deliver the most stable Microsoft Edge preview experience. The version will be rolled out for Windows 10 users very soon.

Note that the update is available for Windows 10 64-bit version only. To download the update, click here.

So, what’s new in Microsoft Edge browser with Chromium engine? The new browser brings best from Google and Microsoft. There’s a News Feed powered by Bing search engine. The browser has several personalisation features such as controlling different site permissions like cookies, Java Script, flash among others. The best of Google is ability to run Chrome extensions. While you still get Microsoft’s Edge extensions, you can easily switch to Google’s store.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 12:14 IST