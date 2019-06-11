Cisco unveils new AI, ML capabilities to make networks smarter

In a bid to help IT teams better understand network behaviour, tech giant Cisco has introduced new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities.

As businesses increasingly invest in digital technologies, IT teams are struggling under the amplified workload.

To alleviate this burden and allow IT to focus on delivering innovation, Cisco has also unveiled innovations to more effectively manage users and applications across the entire enterprise network.

“We’re continuing to reinvent the way networks are managed by adding AI and ML capabilities. Great work by the Cisco teams to continue making networks simpler and more secure,” said Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco during the company’s flagship “Cisco Live” conference here on Monday.

Robbins said there is an explosion of the Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain and other disruptive technologies and enterprises need to rearchitect their networking space.

According to latest research, nearly two-thirds of organisations report that their IT teams are facing increased workloads, but increased IT headcount is in the cards for only about one-third of companies in the coming year.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning can enable businesses to efficiently discern which issues to prioritise, becoming more nimble and proactive. This will have a profound effect on network operations and the IT teams that run them,” said Scott Harrell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco’s Enterprise Networking Business.

Cisco AI Network Analytics will be a standard part of Cisco DNA Assurance and will be available in the next version of Cisco DNA Center, generally available in summer of 2019.

Cisco AI Network Analytics capabilities will be included in the Cisco DNA Advantage software licensing tier.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 11:34 IST