Clapping for health workers to fixing sleep schedules: Here’s what people are searching for on Google

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 07:52 IST

People around the world are searching for various things as they stay locked in due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Google has highlighted some Search trends which people are searching for the most this week. The results are quite interesting.

Google revealed searches for “clapping” have hit an all-time high with people wanting to show support to healthcare providers around the world. On Google Search, the most popular search terms for this are “clap because we care” and “clap for key workers”. Also, this is being searched the most for in the UK followed by Singapore, Ireland, India and the UAE.

Among things kids or parents are searching for the most, “home science experiments for kids” have increased by 2,600%. Google says these experiments are being searched more than ever before.

📈 A thread on Search trends: From home science 🧪to virtual field trips 🖼️— here’s what the world is searching for this week. pic.twitter.com/4KaGFglimQ — Google (@Google) April 20, 2020

One interesting Google Search trend is people looking to fix their sleep schedules. With a completely different lifestyle now for millions as they work from home, juggle household chores and take care of their kids, sleep schedules have changed as well. “How to fix sleep schedules” has become the most searched ‘how to’ this week.

People are also looking for virtual field trips since nobody can go out. Google’s Arts and Culture has virtual tours for popular museums from around the world. Airbnb also launched its version of virtual tours with online experiences people can sign up for.

In the US, people are either searching for how to do TikTok dance or how to learn science. You’re probably seeing literally everyone joining TikTok and even families doing TikTok dances. It’s no surprise though as TikTok has become the go-to app for entertainment during this lockdown.