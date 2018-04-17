Cleartrip enables Alexa users to voice search air travel options

Online travel and leisure activities platform Cleartrip on Tuesday launched its own Alexa skill for the Amazon Echo platform.

This will allow travelers to conveniently search for the cheapest airfares between any source and destination city using their voice on their Amazon Echo devices.

“Cleartrip, since its launch, has been dedicated to ensuring a hassle-free, convenient, and engaging travel booking experience for its customers. The launch of our Alexa skill is another step in that direction,” said Suman De, Director - Product, Cleartrip.

“Voice is a tool that makes discovery easier and swifter by eliminating the need for multiple inputs. Through this integration, we are taking the travel discovery experience to another level by enabling users to save time and effort while searching flight options. With our engineering team currently working on enhancing our existing Alexa skill, we are looking to add more options in the near future,” De added.

The addition of Alexa skills to the Cleartrip platform also marks the diversification of its existing offerings into voice search, underlining its vision to make travel bookings simpler and more convenient for Indian users.

It also makes travel discovery a more engaging and social experience by taking the process beyond single-user web/mobile screens and allowing users to plan their travels with family and friends.

Cleartrip additionally sends the top three search results to the Alexa app, thus adding greater flexibility and convenience to the flight research process.