ColorOS 7 launched: Top features, rollout timeline and more

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:34 IST

Oppo is scheduled to launch its latest ColorOS 7 in India on November 26. The company has already unveiled the latest version of its custom Android OS in China at an event in Beijing. Oppo also revealed the rollout timeline of ColorOS 7 to smartphones.

ColorOS 7 comes with UI changes along with system improvements as well. There are more customization options as well for users now with ColorOS 7. One of the biggest UI changes on ColorOS 7 would be system-wide dark mode. Customisation options on ColorOS 7 include app icons, shape and size and font as well. Oppo has also added new wallpapers, system sounds and animations on ColorOS 7.

Oppo has also updated the camera app with features like ‘Night View’, ‘Beauty 2.0’, and multi-frame noise reduction. Oppo also said it has improved portrait mode with ColorOS 7. The company has also introduced a new video and image editor ‘Soloop’. In the gaming department, Oppo has revamped it and added a focus mode for users to take a break from their phones. Oppo’s native Breeno assistant has been updated with hands-free function and driving modes.

As for the rollout timeline, phase 1 begins on November 25 for Oppo Reno, Reno 10x zoom and Reno Ace. ColorOS 7 phase 2 roll-out takes place in December for Oppo Reno 2. Phase 3 continues in Q1, 2020 for Oppo Reno 2 Z, Reno Z, Oppo Find X, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro and Oppo K5. Phase 4 for ColorOS 7 starts in Q2, 2020 for Oppo R15, Oppo K3, Oppo A9, Oppo A9x, Oppo A11 and Oppo A 2020.

Realme phones are also scheduled to get ColorOS update with Realme X and Realme 3 Pro receiving it first in February, 2020. Phase 2 begins in March, 2020 for Realme Q and Realme 5 Pro. As for Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro these phones will get ColorOS 7 update in April, 2020.

