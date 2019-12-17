e-paper
ColorOS 7: Oppo aims to take gaming to the next level

ColorOS 7: Oppo aims to take gaming to the next level

On ColorOS 7, OPPO aims to solve problems like unresponsiveness, lagging and dropped frame rate with smartphone games.

Dec 17, 2019
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
ColorOS 7 is already rolling out
ColorOS 7 is already rolling out(Oppo )
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO on Monday said its latest feature-packed ColorOS 7 is set to cater to gamers’ needs from both hardware and software aspects in India.

With a combination of smart system layers, including a set of tech solutions covering touch and frame optimization, as well as “Game Space” and Game Assistant features, ColorOS 7 offers users smooth and effortless game play.

“Mobile gaming is an integral part of the market which is why our Hyderabad-based R&amp;D team is committed to further adapting ColorOS 7, focusing on audiovisual and gaming features designed specifically for the country’s growing mobile gaming fan base,” Martin Liu, Senior Strategy Manager of OPPO ColorOS, said in a statement.

“The recent livestreaming event highlighted some of the supreme gaming optimization embedded in ColorOS. This includes multi-tasking features and different modes that make gaming remarkably effortless, ideal for today’s interconnected gamers in India and around the world,” Liu added.

On ColorOS 7, OPPO aims to solve problems like unresponsiveness, lagging and dropped frame rate.

According to the company, by detecting and predicting game heavy loading scenarios, ColorOS 7 reallocates system resources in advance, so the game runs smoothly even in the most demanding of loading scenarios such as team battles or driving cars.

With this smart technology, the FPS (Frames Per Second) stability is increased by 38 per cent in certain popular games.

OPPO has made some special modifications for several popular games, delivering 63 per cent better touch sensitivity, the company added.

