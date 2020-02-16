Comparing Netflix’s Rs 199 and Rs 499 plans: Here’s what you get

tech

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 10:02 IST

India is one of the key markets of Netflix which has around 160 million subscribers across the globe. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has announced that the streaming service will spend Rs 3,000 crore to produce original content in India.

Netflix offers 4 plans for its users in India. The plans start from Rs 199 per month and go up to Rs 799 per month.

The brand increases the number of features as per the price of the pack. The plan for Rs 199 is called Mobile, Rs 499 is named Basic, Rs 649 plan is Standard and the most expensive plan is available at a price of Rs 799.

The premium plan (Rs 799) offers the best video quality with high definition mode. The person who has purchased this plan can watch unlimited number of shows and movies on laptop, TV, mobile and tablets. As part of this plan Netflix can be accessed from four different screens at the same time.

Standard plan, priced at Rs 649, offers a better video quality, which basically means that is better than the video quality of the Mobile and Basic plans but is not as good as that of the Premium plan. A user can watch unlimited number of shows and movies on laptop, TV, mobile and tablets. At one particular time Netflix can be used in two different screens.

ALSO READ: Key features every binge-watcher should know about Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar

Unlimited number of shows and movies on laptop, TV, mobile and tablets can be watched under the Rs 499 plan. In this Basic plan, Netflix can only be used on a single screen at a particular time.

The Rs 199 is the cheapest Netflix plan available in India. A user can watch unlimited number of shows and movies on mobile and tablet. This mobile-only plan allows access to one screen at a particular period of time.

The only difference between the Rs 199 plan and the Rs 499 plan is that as part of the Basic plan the user gets to watch Netflix on all types of screens be it laptop, TV, mobile and tablet. In the mobile plan, the person gets access only for mobile and tablets.

In terms of affordability, we suggest that you choose the Rs 499 plan as it allows you to watch Netflix on all types of screens.