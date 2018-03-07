Computex 2018 begins today with focus on artificial intelligence

In a rare coming-together of IT cognoscenti, India and Taiwan are collaborating in organising the global ICT and Internet of Things (IoT) show Computex 2018 and the Smart Asia trade expo here from Wednesday.

The March 7-9 event at Convergence India 2018 will be held in Pragati Maidan here and will showcase next-generation solutions in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, blockchain, Internet of Things applications, gaming and Virtual Reality (VR).

Joint organisers Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) on Tuesday expressed the hope that it would create more trade opportunities between India and Taiwan.

“Through Computex and Smart Asia, we are hoping to create more trade opportunities between India and Taiwan as well as industry cooperation and knowledge partnerships,” said James Kuo, Deputy Executive Director Exhibition Department of Taitra.

The twin exposition comes after the signing of the “India-Taiwan Economical Cooperative Agreement” between the two countries which has led to intensified cooperation in crucial areas of technical assistance, innovation, entrepreneurship and business incubation.

“Computex and Smart Asia are the perfect shows of the year for Taiwanese and Indian IT players to create business and sourcing for potential partners,” said Champak Raj Gurjar, President, Federation of All-India IT Associations -- which organises the Smart Asia expos.

The event will showcase Taiwan’s smart technologies and products to a broad Indian audience. It is expected to act as a platform to connect Taiwan’s expertise and India’s opportunities to build intelligent, robust and efficient smart cities.