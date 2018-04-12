Coolpad A1, Mega A4 smartphones launched in India, prices start at Rs 4,299

Chinese handset maker Coolpad on Thursday launched two new smartphones in India - Coolpad A1 and Coolpad Mega A4. The smartphones will be sold exclusively offline from April 12 across 2018 3,000 retail stores. Coolpad A1 is priced at Rs 5,499, while Coolpad Mega A4 will retail at Rs 4,299.

“To make formidable presence in the offline market in India we are looking forward to introduce some competitive offline-exclusive devices. These devices will offer a good value proposition to the customers,” Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, said in a statement.

“We are planning to introduce some more offline devices in the next two-three months, in order to expand into the offline market through our retails partners and multi-brand outlets,” Tajuddin added.

Coolpad A1 specifications

Coolpad A1 features a 5-inch full HD display, and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor. The smartphone has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card.

For photography, Coolpad A1 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a 2,500mAh battery,

Coolpad 4A specifications

Coolpad comes with a 5-inch HD display, Spreadtrum SC9832 processor paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The smartphone features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera up front. It packs a 2,500mAh battery claimed to offer up to 150 hours of standby time. On the software front, it runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

With inputs from IANS.