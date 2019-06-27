Coolpad Cool 3 Plus launched, price starts at Rs 5,999: Specifications, features

Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad launched its new budget phone Cool 3 in India on Wednesday.

The phones starts at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option has been priced at Rs 6,499 and will go on sale on July 2.

“We are thrilled to launch the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus which will transform the definition of budget smartphones in the country. While designing the smartphone, we have kept in mind the needs of young millennials who look for products that exceed their expectations,” Coolpad India CEO, Fisher Yuan said.

“The Indian smartphone industry is at a cusp of innovation and with the launch of our latest product, we aim to provide Indian customers with the best of technology and upgrade the smartphone era. To further this, we will soon be launching 5G-ready smartphones in India with 800+ patents under its name,” Yuan added.

The smartphone features a 5.71-inch ‘Dewdrop’ HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options and runs Android 9 Pie.

In terms of optics the device houses a 13MP camera sensor at the back that is paired with an LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat support.

The device has 16GB/32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card and packs 3’000 mAh battery.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 10:56 IST